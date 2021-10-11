Love in the Water: School of Fish Form Perfect Heart

One man in Jupiter, Florida, was able to capture a school of Crevalle jacks swimming in a perfect heart shape thanks to his awesome drone footage.

It was Paul Dabill, a 47-year-old restaurant owner, who captured the fish swimming in the heart-shaped formation. He told the South West News Service that it occurred right off of the shores of Juno Beach on Tuesday, October 5. He was able to see the stunning formation when he sent out his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone out for a spin over the ocean.

Juno Beach just so happened to be the perfect backdrop for such an occasion. Known for its beautiful turquoise waters, the shiny, metallic scales of the Crevalle jacks contrasted perfectly with the Intracoastal Waterway. Crevalle jacks are also commonly known as the common jack, black-tailed trevally, couvalli jack, black cavalli, jack crevale, or yellow cavalli.

But according to Dabill, he wasn’t actually looking for Crevalle jacks when he sent up the drone. He was looking out for the mullet migration.

“I was looking for mullet,” Dabill told SWNS. “This time of year is the fall mullet migration.”

Dabill is right on the mark with that. The mullet migration in Florida usually takes place during the fall months, namely late September to early October.

“There were no mullet at the beach this day,” he said. “However, I found the school of Jack Crevalles instead. I immediately recognized the heart shape of the school when I first saw it.”

People on Social Media Respond to Seeing Heart-Shaped School of Fish

It’s not every day you see something as heartwarming as, well, a heart-shaped school of fish. So, Paul Dabill took the chance to post the stunning drone footage to his Facebook page, Paul Dabill Photography. With more than 15,000 likes, that’s where he shares most of his incredible ocean photography. In the video, you can clearly see the fish swimming in a perfect shape of a heart before morphing into other various shapes and formations.

“That’s amazing,” one person commented.

“So cool that you captured that daisy-chaining Crevalle school this time of year as they usually only do that off the [South East Florida] beaches in early spring,” another Facebook user said.

“[Florida’s] change of seasons. Not leaves but fish,” a third person joked.

There is no doubt that Paul Dabill has seen a lot of cool stuff during his drone expeditions. But as he explained in an email to Fox News, he knew that this particular school of heart-shaped Crevalle jacks was special.

“I’ve been flying my drone over the ocean for the past year,” Dabill said. “I’ve seen schools of jacks like this several times, and I am always impressed by the beautiful and mesmerizing shapes the schools make.”