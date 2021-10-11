CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jupiter, FL

Love in the Water: School of Fish Form Perfect Heart

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdLxa_0cNggrPP00

One man in Jupiter, Florida, was able to capture a school of Crevalle jacks swimming in a perfect heart shape thanks to his awesome drone footage.

It was Paul Dabill, a 47-year-old restaurant owner, who captured the fish swimming in the heart-shaped formation. He told the South West News Service that it occurred right off of the shores of Juno Beach on Tuesday, October 5. He was able to see the stunning formation when he sent out his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone out for a spin over the ocean.

Juno Beach just so happened to be the perfect backdrop for such an occasion. Known for its beautiful turquoise waters, the shiny, metallic scales of the Crevalle jacks contrasted perfectly with the Intracoastal Waterway. Crevalle jacks are also commonly known as the common jack, black-tailed trevally, couvalli jack, black cavalli, jack crevale, or yellow cavalli.

But according to Dabill, he wasn’t actually looking for Crevalle jacks when he sent up the drone. He was looking out for the mullet migration.

“I was looking for mullet,” Dabill told SWNS. “This time of year is the fall mullet migration.”

Dabill is right on the mark with that. The mullet migration in Florida usually takes place during the fall months, namely late September to early October.

“There were no mullet at the beach this day,” he said. “However, I found the school of Jack Crevalles instead. I immediately recognized the heart shape of the school when I first saw it.”

People on Social Media Respond to Seeing Heart-Shaped School of Fish

It’s not every day you see something as heartwarming as, well, a heart-shaped school of fish. So, Paul Dabill took the chance to post the stunning drone footage to his Facebook page, Paul Dabill Photography. With more than 15,000 likes, that’s where he shares most of his incredible ocean photography. In the video, you can clearly see the fish swimming in a perfect shape of a heart before morphing into other various shapes and formations.

“That’s amazing,” one person commented.

“So cool that you captured that daisy-chaining Crevalle school this time of year as they usually only do that off the [South East Florida] beaches in early spring,” another Facebook user said.

“[Florida’s] change of seasons. Not leaves but fish,” a third person joked.

There is no doubt that Paul Dabill has seen a lot of cool stuff during his drone expeditions. But as he explained in an email to Fox News, he knew that this particular school of heart-shaped Crevalle jacks was special.

“I’ve been flying my drone over the ocean for the past year,” Dabill said. “I’ve seen schools of jacks like this several times, and I am always impressed by the beautiful and mesmerizing shapes the schools make.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

William Shatner Mocked by ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star for Space Flight on Blue Origin

When William Shatner and George Takei first appeared on Star Trek, space travel was in its infancy. Compared to the world portrayed by the iconic actors on screen, it still is. Yet from our perspective, the progress humans have made toward the final frontier over the last 50 years is mindboggling. Shatner couldn’t have anticipated that he’d have an opportunity to visit space someday. In the wake of his spaceflight, he called the Blue Origin experience “profound,” but his former co-star wasn’t very impressed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juno Beach, FL
Jupiter, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Amazing Photo Shows Blue Heron Moments Before Devouring an Alligator

Nature is a cycle of beauty and violence. The blue heron might be one of the best examples of this contradictory balance. When in the wild, they will eat anything that they can manage to kill and get down their throat. With a presence across North America, the birds are common in many places. However, they really like it in the southeast United States.
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Man Reels In Rare, Deadly Fish While Fishing With Father

A man in the UK was enjoying a relaxing fishing session with his father when he reeled in one of the deadliest fishes in the world, which is capable of paralyzing and killing humans. Arfon Summers was fishing at a tourist hot spot in Dorset on Oct. 1 with his...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Fish#Photography#In The Heart#Swimming#Trevally#Swns
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Inlet Surfer Miraculously Escapes Sharks During Mullet Run

The mullet run has attracted all kinds of fish near the Sebastian Inlet, including sharks. Each year, during the peak months of September and October, you can see the mullet at the beaches along Florida’s east coast as well as the Indian River Lagoon. Earlier this week, a surfer named...
SEBASTIAN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

Monkey Island Attraction in Florida Getting a Major Makeover

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (AP) — Good news for Ralph, Ebony and Emily. The primate residents of Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort in Homosassa are getting an extreme makeover of their home that’s in need of repair. Thanks to the partnership between the nonprofit group Historic Monkey Island (HMI),...
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Florida

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Florida With Black Bears And Boardwalks Is Quite The Hike

For many outdoor enthusiasts, the best part about hiking through nature isn’t the exercise, but nature itself. There is a trail in Sanford, Florida that offers up seven miles of pure natural beauty. The Black Bear Wilderness Trail is a loop trail through the Black Bear Wilderness Area that takes hikers along boardwalks over marshes and through the forests. Who knows, you may just spot a black bear along the way.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gator Launches Out of the Water To Steal Child’s Fish and Swims Off with Entire Fishing Rod While He’s At It

In another harrowing story of alligator presumptuousness out of Florida, a gator in Palm Coast not only stole a 7-year-old’s bass, but he took his rod, too. Sean MacMahon was fishing with his son, Dawson MacMahon, on Thursday when a gator sped up to the shore, launched itself out of the water, and chomped down on Dawson’s catch. Dawson was struggling to pull in the bass before the alligator got it, describing it as “a fighter.” His father was behind the camera, doling out words of encouragement.
PALM COAST, FL
UPI News

Florida man reels in record-breaking butterfly peacock bass

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a state record was broken by a Hialeah man who reeled in a butterfly peacock bass that tipped the scales at 9.11 pounds. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Felipe Prieto was fishing in a Broward County lake one day after work when he reeled in the 23 5/16-inch fish.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

248K+
Followers
25K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy