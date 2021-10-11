CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 economists awarded Nobel for work on real-world experiments

By Charles Riley
CNN
 4 days ago
A trio of economists were awarded the Nobel Prize on Monday for showing that precise — and surprising — answers to some of society's most pressing questions can be gleaned from experiments rooted in real life.

www.cnn.com

