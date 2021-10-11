George Clooney is (still) not running for office

When you’re at a festival populated by indie slow-burners, a maudlin, easy-to-watch soap opera can be a wonderful, soupy balm. Just before the pandemic sent the world into a pathological spiral, Berlin opened with My Salinger Year, a literary melodrama full of heart, if not all that memorable; Almodóvar’s smoothly swallowed Parallel Mothers, dropping similarly early in this year’s quality-packed Venice slate, brought with it both chicer-than-chic production and historical complexity (his robust thoughtfulness, of course, is less a redeeming quality to Almodóvar’s work so much as a defining element, as are his beautiful gowns).
