While You’ve Been Away, NJ Transit Sets A Bright Vision For The Future (SPONSORED)

By New Jersey Transit
New Jersey Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJ TRANSIT is focused on improving public transportation in New Jersey. Building a better future means planning and development must start now. While the state and its residents grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has been aggressively advancing the groundwork for projects that will improve travel and best serve customers. The agency has set a clear vision for the future; to make public transportation safer, more reliable and more customer-focused than ever.

State
New Jersey State
