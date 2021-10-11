While You’ve Been Away, NJ Transit Sets A Bright Vision For The Future (SPONSORED)

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — Tri-Rail says they have one of the best pandemic recoveries in the nation according to recent data, and it could mean more incentives for commuters. “The percentage ridership increase for that first quarter of this year, we were second in the country,” says Steven Abrams, Executive Director of Tri-Rail. The data coming from the most recent American Public Transportation Association’s ridership report when it comes to U.S. Commuter Railroads. “We are one of the biggest comeback stories in the country, there is demand for commuter rail in South Florida,” says Abrams. Abrams says much of the area’s economy revolves around...

1 DAY AGO