Spartanburg, SC

Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed by deputy in Chesnee Hwy crash

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved with a pedestrian being hit and killed while...

Kevin Greene
11d ago

did the pedestrian go out into traffic thinking they'd make it? was it night and were they wearing dark clothing? was the officer speeding, not paying attention, on his phone?

