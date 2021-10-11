College to host virtual Health Equity Conference on October 29. College leads efforts to raise awareness of health equity gaps. The United States ranks last on measures of health equity compared to other industrialized countries, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. To raise awareness of this issue and to begin to understand equity gaps and develop a shared common language concerning health equity, Gaston College is hosting a one-day virtual Health Equity Conference on Friday, October 29. Students, faculty and staff members, community members, and students and staff of other North Carolina community colleges are invited to attend, as is anyone working in health care, social work, or law enforcement.