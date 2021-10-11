No Need to Buy this Spectacular Castle in the Sky, Rent with Rami Rosen of Compass

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Finding rent in South Florida has been tough for many longtime residents and natives. When Sadiq Malik of Miami Lake learned his rent would be going up, he wasn’t prepared. “We noticed on the agreement it was going to be 100-something dollars more a month,” said Malik. While he said that normally wouldn’t be a problem, his wife was recently laid off from her medical recordkeeping job due to COVID-19 pandemic effects. The couple decided to move out and look elsewhere, but elsewhere wasn’t much better. “We just didn’t budget for that,” said Malik. “We didn’t realize what a problem the renting...

