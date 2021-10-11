CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Need to Buy this Spectacular Castle in the Sky, Rent with Rami Rosen of Compass

By Gillian Blair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn industry veteran with 20 years of experience, Mr. Rosen specializes in the Hudson River waterfront areas of Jersey City, Hoboken, and Weehawken. Perched on The Palisades, seemingly at the edge of the world, with only river and skyline as far as the eye can see, 8 Hamilton Avenue is a stunning home and available, uniquely, to rent. The property, offered by Rami Rosen of Compass and referred to as the Castle in the Sky, does not disappoint with over 7,000 square feet of luxurious living across three bedrooms, four full baths, and two half-baths along New Jersey’s Gold Coast.

