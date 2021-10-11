CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge lower as Wall Street prepares for earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Stocks edge lower, major indexes still head for weekly gains

Stocks edged lower in midday trading on Wall Street Friday as losses for several large technology and communications companies weighed on the broader market. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, still notch weekly gains

Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading Friday with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes, as losses for several large technology companies weighed on the market. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Powell says inflation risks rising, but Fed can be 'patient'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that the tangled supply chains and shortages that have bedeviled the U.S. economy since this summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

DexCom and Microsoft are profitable businesses that are also continuing to grow. Diabetes is a chronic illness that is going to be more prevalent in the future, and DexCom's devices make managing it easier. Microsoft's wide and diverse product mix puts it in good shape to adapt to changing trends...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Unity Software benefits from the growing demand for interactive content. Tesla is the world's premiere electric vehicle maker, and should retain that position for years to come. Sea Limited is expanding rapidly in three lucrative business segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech. Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
STOCKS

