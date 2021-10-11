CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville man charged with armed robbery from Collin County

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
A Greenville man is being held in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center on a charge of armed robbery.

Johnathan Stevens Gonzales, 22, was arrested Saturday night by officers with the Greenville Police Department on a charge of aggravated robbery filed out of Collin County. Bond had been set at $100,000 .

Aggravated robbery is typically filed as a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

It was unknown as of Monday morning whether Gonzalez has an attorney, or would be seeking the appointment of an attorney by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts.

WildCard64
4d ago

He brought his dirt to the Wrong County. See ya, wouldn't want to be ya. Stick him with a fork...he's done.

