The Walking Dead boss discusses the challenge of doing a midseason finale when the final season is divided into three parts

"Well, it’s definitely been a challenge because we’ve never done this many episodes in a row clearly," showrunner Angela Kang said of last night's first midseason finale of the 24-episode 11th and final season. "So, in some ways, we’ve just tried to think of it in terms of each thing is a block, which is kind of how we structure our seasons anyway. We tend to ask what are we doing with the whole arc, but then really, we dive in and go like this block is more about this, and this block is more like this vibe, and so, that’s kind of how we tend to think of our episodes" ALSO: Kang discusses the midseason finale's use of a "kind of ancient medieval Korean weapon called a hwacha."