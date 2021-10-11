CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead boss discusses the challenge of doing a midseason finale when the final season is divided into three parts

"Well, it’s definitely been a challenge because we’ve never done this many episodes in a row clearly," showrunner Angela Kang said of last night's first midseason finale of the 24-episode 11th and final season. "So, in some ways, we’ve just tried to think of it in terms of each thing is a block, which is kind of how we structure our seasons anyway. We tend to ask what are we doing with the whole arc, but then really, we dive in and go like this block is more about this, and this block is more like this vibe, and so, that’s kind of how we tend to think of our episodes" ALSO: Kang discusses the midseason finale's use of a "kind of ancient medieval Korean weapon called a hwacha."

www.primetimer.com

ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Season Part 1 Was Secretly a Villain's Origin Story

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or a Reaper burned. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang explains the "villain's origin story" told over the first eight episodes of Season 11A, ending with Leah (Lynn Collins) waging war against Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) family to avenge her fallen brothers-in-arms. A Maggie-obsessed Pope (Ritchie Coster) spirals out of control when he tries to sacrifice his squad if it means killing his enemy — only for Leah to then kill Pope and turn on Daryl, siding with her family over his.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

On My Block Bosses Reveal Why the Final Season's Most Tragic Death Had to Happen

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from On My Block Season 4! Read at your own risk.]. On My Block, Netflix's charming series about a group of teenagers surviving a rough Southern California neighborhood with the strength of their friendship came to a bittersweet close on Oct. 4 with the conclusion of the fourth and final season. Over the course of the show, Ruby (Jason Genao), Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and Oscar (Julio Macias), grew from mischievous teenagers into ambitious young men and women. While not all of them made it through to the end of the series -- Oscar was gunned down in the middle of Season 4 -- On My Block still ended on an optimistic note for the core group's future and the hope that their friendship could survive whatever turbulence adulthood sends their way.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Heels Boss Teases 'Territory War' in Season Finale After Jack Spade Knockout: 'Gully's a Prideful Guy'

Jack Spade disrespected Gully in Heels’ penultimate episode, and you can bet Gully won’t let that slide. Not only did the DWL owner show up unannounced at an FWD show to collect his brother Ace, but he then knocked Gully out in his own ring. “Gully’s obviously a prideful guy that presumably isn’t gonna let Jack get away with that without some sort of vengeance,” series creator Michael Waldron tells TVLine. “It is quite literally a territory war that’s been started right before the DWL heads into the biggest opportunity they’ve ever had. A lot of things are colliding at once...
TV SERIES
