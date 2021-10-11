Lord’s Minute: House of the Dragon

This morning, HBO released the first official look at "House of the Dragon." The arrival of another HBO fantasy series set in the same world as "Game of Thrones" can only mean one thing: a whole slew of new characters with complicated backstories that viewers may have trouble keeping track of in the early going. On the bright side, it was only a matter of time before initial "Game of Thrones" viewers first went from feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of characters and their respective Houses being thrown at them, to turning characters like "Tyrion Lannister" or "Daenerys Targaryen" into household names. On the other hand, perhaps fans became a little too comfortable in naming their own children after a main character who would go on to become, well, a ruthless and slightly insane dictator who was A-okay with some aunt/nephew incest. Obviously, mistakes may have been made.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO