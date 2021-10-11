Lord’s Minute: House of the Dragon
Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Ty Swinson sits down with Lord King to discuss the House of the Dragon. Game of Thrones was one of the most wildly successful television shows in history. It launched the careers of a dozen stars and had unrivaled production budgets. Since its debut, every other streaming service has scrambled to find a fantasy hit of its own. Netflix has The Witcher, Amazon has Lord of the Rings, and The Wheel of Time. Now, HBO is getting back in the game with the new take on the series that made its fortune: House of the Dragon.lordsofgaming.net
