CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Let's Chart Out Our Near-Term Market Outlook

By Authors
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chart trends of the major equity indexes remain mixed while the data is generally neutral with the exception of insiders increasing their selling activity. Also of note was the rise in the 10-Year Treasury yield to just shy of resistance as it continued to rise. On the Charts. Source:...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Charts and Breadth Flash Green While Insiders Remain Sellers

While the charts and breadth statistics improved in Thursday's market action, some of the McClellan OB/OS Oscillators are now overbought while insiders have not eased their selling activity, which is at levels that have frequently presaged market weakness as described below. These factors are restraining us from being more enthusiastic...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish outlook remains intact

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the early European session. UK's Frost and EU's Šefčovič will discuss Northern Ireland protocol on Friday. US T-bond yields continue to impact dollar's valuation. The GBP/USD pair failed to make a daily close above 1.3700 on Thursday but buyers are not discouraged as the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Market#Nasdaq Composite#Outlook#Treasury#The Dow Transports#The All Exchange#Aaii Bear Bull Ratio
Street.Com

Super Thursday, Filling Gaps, Crypto Regulator Talk, Amazing Alcoa, AMD Love

Up in the morning way before the rising sun. Every day. Buckle down. Time to try to find a way to make some money. No different from any other day. This time, the "yesterday" was indeed very different. The action on Thursday was most certainly risk on as equity markets enjoyed some of their most aggressive performance seen in months, and while the appetite for the longer end of the U.S. Treasury spectrum was just as strong.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Microsoft Remains a Chart Leader for the Dow and More

Microsoft (MSFT) joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) nearly 22 years ago and it has delivered solid returns for buy-and-hold investors. Let's pay a visit to the MSFT charts and indicators. In the updated daily bar chart of MSFT, below, we can see that the shares briefly corrected down...
STOCKS
Street.Com

What's Moving the Price of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has been surging on reports the SEC is nearing approval of the first Bitcoin ETF. CNBC reported that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is debuting on the NYSE on Tuesday if it receives the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Pearson Stock Drops After Softness in Higher-Education Business

Shares of Pearson (PSO) - Get Pearson PLC Sponsored ADR Report dropped after the education-technology company said that revenue at its higher-education unit fell 7% in the first nine months. The U.K. company reiterated its guidance for full-year adjusted operating profit of around £377 million. "While no market data for...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
MarketWatch

Alcoa's stock set for strong open after earnings beat, dividend initiation and new $500 million buyback program

Shares of Alcoa shot up 5.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the aluminum company reported third-quarter record net profit and sales that beat expectations, said it was initiating a cash dividend and set a new $500 million stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday revenue growth was driven by higher aluminum and alumina prices, and higher premiums for value-add products. The new quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents a share will be payable Nov. 19 to shareholders of record on Oct. 29. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $48.60, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.82%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. And the new stock buyback program represents 5.5% of Alcoa's market capitalization as of Thursday's close. The stock, which is on track to open just shy of the Sept. 15 three-year closing high of $51.68, has more than doubled (up 110.9%) year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Charles Schwab stock rises toward another record after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. climbed 1.1% toward another record in premarket trading Friday, after the discount broker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as continued bullish investor sentiment helped produce a five-fold increase in trading revenue. Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 86.7% to $4.57 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.52 billion. Net interest revenue increased 51.2% to $2.03 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.04 billion, while trading revenue soared 432.6% to $964 million to beat forecasts of $897.3 million. Total client assets as of Sept. 30 was $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2020. The stock, which closed at a record $78.11 on Thursday, has run up 47.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

The Best Trading Right Now Is Mostly in Bitcoin Mining Names

Stocks gapped higher for the second day in a row but aren't gaining as much intraday traction as they did yesterday. Breadth is running around 5400 gainers to 2500 decliners which is okay but not spectacular. New 12 month highs have expanded to over 400, which is a nice increase but far from extreme.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Friday - Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Goldman Sachs

U.S. stock futures were higher Friday as corporate earnings helped improve sentiment and offset inflation concern. Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading ahead of the opening bell on Friday. 1. Moderna MRNA | Up 2.5%. Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report advanced after...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Ticks Up; Jefferies Lifts Target, Sees Sustained Demand

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged higher Friday after a Jefferies analyst raised his price target on the electric vehicle maker to $950 from $850. Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were rising 0.4% to $821.90. Analyst Philippe Houchois, who affirmed a buy rating...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Prologis Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Doubles, FFO Beats Estimate

Prologis (PLD) - Get Prologis, Inc. Report shares rose Friday after the world’s largest industrial REIT reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and lifted guidance. The San Francisco real estate investment trust's profit more than doubled to $722 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Goldman Sachs Joins the Financials on the Upside

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported a "blow out" quarter and the stock is trading higher. Let's see what that is doing for the charts. In this daily bar of GS, below, we can see that prices made a small gap to the upside and rallied back above the 50-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is turning up and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator crosses to a cover shorts buy signal and is not far below the zero line for an outright buy signal.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Let's Zoom Out for Broadcom's Broader Picture

Semiconductor maker Broadcom (AVGO) was last reviewed on June 1 ahead of earnings. We wrote that "AVGO has turned upward again and traders could go long on available weakness ahead of its earnings announcement. Risk to $425. Targeting the $567 area." Let's check the charts again. In this daily bar...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Uber Looks Set to Exceed the $50 Speed Limit

Uber Technologies (UBER) looks like it wants to break above $50. While the S&P 500 was dumping the last few weeks, this stock was strongIt continues to hold and rally, and option premiums are relatively light, believe it or notEarnings are set for the week of Nov4. I think the stock will show momentum into those earnings and we could touch a recen...
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

Plug Power's Lowered Guidance Lacking Detail, Analyst Says

While Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report shares firmed Friday after the hydrogen technology company’s earnings guidance beat expectations, at least one analyst wanted something else: details. “Details were not provided,” Vaibhav Vaishnav of Coker Palmer Institutional wrote in a commentary. He sees tough sledding for Plug...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Alcoa Stock Surges After Record Q3 Earnings Beat, First-Ever Dividend

Alcoa Corp (AA) - Get Alcoa Corp. Report shares surged higher Friday after the aluminum producer posted record third quarter profits late Thursday unveiled a new buyback program and declared its first-ever dividend. Alcoa said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.76 per share, up...
STOCKS
Street.Com

XOP Looks Like a Buy as Crude Climbs Higher

A weekly chart of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil (below) shows a multi-year upside breakout. Trading crude oil futures can make you grow old fast, so a "knock on" play, I believe, is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (XOP) . In this daily...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy