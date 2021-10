You might not have heard of Majority, but this UK-based audio company is worth taking note of. Majority launched in 2012 with a portable Bluetooth speaker. Since then it’s expanded to create a huge range of audio products, including soundbars, computer speakers, DAB radios, microphones and more. It’s not unusual to be hesitant about products from a brand you’ve never heard of, but after spending some time with Majority’s Atlas PC Soundbar and a couple of other products – more reviews to come soon – I’m confident to say it’s a brand you shouldn’t be wary of. Its products are very competitively priced, and boast a quality that outshines its budget price point.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO