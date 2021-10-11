Conserving Our People’s Subsistence Culture Means Retracing It

Indigenous Peoples Day is less than a month away, and now seems like a good time to start reflecting on what that might mean for people in and around Asheville. In the last few years, the city has been out in front of some issues pertaining to Indigenous people. In 2016, City Council was among the earliest in the country to adopt a resolution in support of water protectors at Standing Rock, who were protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Sioux treaty lands. That same year, City Council voted unanimously to abolish Columbus Day in favor of celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of every October. The resolution recognized that the city was “built upon the homelands and villages of the Indigenous Peoples of this region” and declared that “Indigenous Peoples Day shall be an opportunity to celebrate the thriving culture and values of Indigenous Peoples of our region.” This form of acknowledgment is important, and the city should be lauded for its efforts — but unless there is a sustained commitment to highlight both Indigenous people and issues in the city, then ultimately these efforts fall short.

