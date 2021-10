Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Manatee. Manatee is a sweet, big gal with a heart of gold. She is super friendly and greets everyone with a smile. You might think she got her name from her looks, but we think it is her love of water! Give her a kiddie pool or a sprinkler, and she is in heaven. Thanks to the Pit Project and her sponsor, Beth Lewis, Manatee’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 1/2 year old pit mix.