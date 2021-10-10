What happens if a financed car gets towed then auctioned?

The contract governs. And its simple: If you breach it, the state laws govern on how the can enforce their security interest. Normally, it simple: You owe x $; and they incurred repossession and resale costs and sell it. You have interest and late fees accruing. Those all balance out and the remainder is what you owe. Can you afford it? Offer to settle of x$, payable at x$ per month at x% interest rate starting on certain date. All is in writing. Indicate you want to try and resolve it but are leaning towards filing bankruptcy but if they will take ($1,000) for example, you will pay them instead of a bankruptcy attorney. The $ amount can be negotiated. Good luck. BUT if you want to file bankruptcy, then I will point out more next.