The Entrepreneurship Club is meeting for the first time and is calling on all interested folks to come join us to learn about the club. STEM. Fine Arts, Humanities and Social sciences are encouraged to come learn about what we have to offer! If you have been working on an idea come in to see how you can work with us and how we could help you. This will be a space to start working on possible ideas, collaborate with others on ideas and experience ideation at its finest!

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO