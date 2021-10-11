CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ozzy Osbourne Says Satan Kept Him Safe From COVID-19

By text Eli Enis
Revolver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop for heavy-music vinyl, apparel, toys and more — including classic Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath albums— over at our store. Ozzy Osbourne gave a shout-out to a special someone down below for keeping him safe from COVID-19. In a recent statement shared with Metal Hammer, The Prince of Darkness cheekily credited his life-long devotion to the almighty Satan for preventing him from catching the virus while members of his family weren't as lucky.

www.revolvermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Thank the Dark Lord: Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil Worship for Warding Off Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne gave props to the most low, Satan, for protecting him from Covid-19. In a cheeky statement sent to Metal Hammer, Osbourne credited Satan for protecting him during the pandemic, even as other members of his family caught the coronavirus: “My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he quipped. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!” Osbourne’s spouse, Sharon Osbourne, tested positive for Covid back in December. It’s not exactly clear when his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, had Covid, although last March, at the start of the pandemic, she was quick to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. 'Wouldn't Say No' If OZZY OSBOURNE Asked Him To Play In His Band Again

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with Guitar World how he found out he was no longer in the legendary heavy metal singer's group. "Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] called me at home," he said. "I was kind of expecting it. They had announced a festival, and I was waiting to hear back what was going to happen. And then eventually, she gave me a call. I think it was in the middle of the night, because we have such a time zone difference. She called me in Greece, and said, 'I just wanted to let you know personally, so you don't find out online, we're going to do the farewell tour, and Zakk is coming back for that.' And I was, like, 'No worries at all. No problem.' And I thanked her for everything they had done for me. We're still on good terms, so, no problem at all."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Eric Clapton
101.9 The Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Tony Iommi and Eric Clapton for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne has recruited cameos from several major artists for his upcoming LP. “On this new album, I’m working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde],” the Black Sabbath singer told cohost Billy Morrison during the latest episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM station Ozzy’s Boneyard (via Blabbermouth).
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He's Collecting Guitar Gods for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has assembled an arsenal of guitar gods — Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde — for his upcoming new album, the follow-up to 2020’s similarly all-star Ordinary Man. In an interview on his namesake channel Ozzy’s Boneyard on...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Drops New Update Amid Health Concerns

A healthier and lovelier Ozzy Osbourne is coming back soon. Osbourne promised to offer something new to his fans amid his health concerns, and it would happen soon as he revealed the progress of his new LP. In a new interview with Boneyard on Sirius XM (via Blabbermouth), Osbourne said...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satan#Covid 19#Luciferian
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album

Ozzy Osbourne is once again calling on some big names rock stars to appear on his forthcoming studio album, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and his former bandmate Tony Iommi. He was backed on his 2020 album "Ordinary Man" by Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers'...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

'OZZY OSBOURNE Holding Two BB Guns Is A Scary Thing,' Says His Producer ANDREW WATT

Producer Andrew Watt, who helmed Ozzy Osbourne's latest "Ordinary Man" album and is working with the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer on his follow-up effort, was asked in a recent interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station to tell his favorite Ozzy story. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Some of 'em I don't think I can tell on the air. There's too many — too many. Every day is a story.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album Will Be 'Similar In Tone' To 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed to Metal Hammer magazine that 15 songs have been recorded for his upcoming follow-up to 2020's "Ordinary Man" album. He is once again working with producer Andrew Watt on the "work-in-progress" LP, which will include guest appearances by Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.9 The Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi + Other New Album Collaborations

Ozzy Osbourne may have reunited with producer-guitarist Andrew Watt to work on his next album, but the record will include an expanded lineup of players beyond who he worked with on Ordinary Man. During a chat on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard channel, the "Prince of Darkness" revealed several name collaborations happening on the record, including two very well known collaborators from his past - Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s Forthcoming Album Set To Feature Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde And Many More

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced the release of his forthcoming, un-titled album. Now, Osbourne is releasing details about who fans can expect to be featured on the album. The Prince of Darkness announced that efforts from Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck all have contributed to his upcoming album. Along with the guitar legends, Osbourne’s album is said to also feature drummers Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins and bassist Robert Trujillo as the background band.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Ozzy Osbourne confirms guest guitarists on next solo album

The follow-up to 2020’s awesome Ordinary Man album is looking even. star-studded now, with Ozzy Osbourne confirming new guitar guests following last year’s news that The Prince Of Darkness was working with Metallica​’s Rob Trujillo, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. In the latest episode...
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Ozzy Osbourne releases 20th anniversary digital deluxe ‘Down to Earth’ album

Ozzy Osbourne has released a deluxe digital version of his 2001 solo album Down to Earth in honor of its 20th anniversary. The expanded collection includes three bonus tracks which had been previously unavailable on streaming platforms: the B-side “No Place for Angels,” an acoustic recording of “Dreamer,” and the “Single Version” of the track “Gets Me Through.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy