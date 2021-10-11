Ozzy Osbourne Says Satan Kept Him Safe From COVID-19
Ozzy Osbourne gave a shout-out to a special someone down below for keeping him safe from COVID-19. In a recent statement shared with Metal Hammer, The Prince of Darkness cheekily credited his life-long devotion to the almighty Satan for preventing him from catching the virus while members of his family weren't as lucky.
