Princess Mako’s engagement to non-royal Kei Komuro has been anything but smooth sailing. They set out plans to marry in November 2018, but this was put off after Mr Komuro’s mother was reportedly embroiled in a financial dispute linked to money she had received from an ex-fiancé. (It was thought that this money was used to fund her son’s education). Now, three years on, a date is set, and Japan’s Princess Mako, 29, will marry her former classmate, a commoner, this month – and give up her royal status.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO