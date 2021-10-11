CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bwoglines: COVID-19 News Again Edition

By Rohan Mehta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never been this excited to start poppin’ pills. Happening in the World: The Metropolitan Police, London’s police force, decided they would not take any action against Prince Andrew after reviewing sexual assault claims. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the Duke performed sexual acts without her consent and while she was a minor. Giuffre is still pursuing a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in the US (BBC).

Bwoglines: Corruption And Condemnation Edition

Yeah, so, let’s maybe not throw out fresh produce?. Happening in the World: Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has resigned due to pressure from an ongoing corruption inquiry. The claims made against Kurz state he allegedly used government money to guarantee positive coverage in a tabloid newspaper. Despite stepping down, Kurz will continue in his role as the leader of his conservative ÖVP People’s Party (BBC).
Bwoglines: Return To The Limelight Edition

Jack Ma is back in action. Happening in the World: After disappearing from public view over the last year, Alibaba Founder, Jack Ma has been seen meeting with business associates in Hong Kong over the last few days. In the days before the initial public offering of his company, Ant Group—Ma had delivered a speech in Shanghai where he criticized China’s financial regulation system for stifling innovation. In response, the Shanghai Stock Exchange had suspended the IPO two days before it was due to happen, and begun a massive crackdown on technology companies in China (Reuters).
The Independent

FDA unlikely to rule on Merck's COVID pill before December

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck s pill to treat COVID-19.The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators almost certainly won't issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment's safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck's drug should be approved, though the FDA is not required to follow their advice.It marks the first time the FDA has convened its expert advisers before ruling on a coronavirus treatment....
Times Daily

Russia breaks record again for COVID-19 deaths, infections

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's daily tolls of coronavirus infections and deaths surged to another record on Friday, a quickly mounting figure that has put a severe strain on the country's health care system. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Bwog

Bwoglines: Vaccines Never End Edition

Lost your vaccine card? Start looking, because you might need to update it again soon. Happening in the World: Lebanon has announced today to be a day of mourning after six people and dozens more were injured in a gunfight that occurred during a Beirut protest on Thursday. The victims were said to have been fired on by gunmen on neighboring rooftops as they protested the Beirut port explosion that killed 219 people on August of 2020. Despite the fact that large portions of the city were devastated by the blast no, one has has been held account for the attack, resulting in tensions tensions throughout the city (BBC).
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Fauci Reveals Vital News About Covid-19 Vaccine

The novel coronavirus has been making lots of headlines all year, and things are not getting any better, despite viable treatment and available vaccines. The world is in the middle of the fourth covid wave, and people continue to freak out each time they check out the news. A famous...
wnky.com

Health News – U.S. turn against COVID-19

Fewer new COVID-19 cases reported. More vaccinations. The U.S. may finally be turning a corner in the pandemic. But, top health officials say the country isn’t out of the woods yet. Today’s Health News has more.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
Number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations climbs again in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — The number of current hospitalizations is now at 150, according to an update Friday from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The hospitalization number increased by six from Thursday's report. In addition, the number of active cases dropped by 15 to 3,830. Health officials announced...
MedicalXpress

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19: WHO

Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because of the COVID pandemic, the World Health Orgnization said on Thursday. The setback has erased years of progress toward tackling the curable disease, which affects millions of people...
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine Friday, saying they should be offered at least two months after immunization. J&J has asked the Food and Drug Administration for flexibility with its booster, arguing the extra dose adds important protection as early as two […]
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

