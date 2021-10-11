CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

App designed to save lives not popular with Florida teachers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An app designed to help save lives by targeting the location of an emergency at a school is not popular with teachers and other eligible employees because they don’t trust it.

In the two months it’s been available, only 16% of school staff have downloaded the SaferWatch app to their phones, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

The app is being used to comply with Alyssa’s Law, which was passed by the Florida Legislature last year to require school districts to have some sort of mobile panic button. Legislators allocated about $8 million for the program, which is free to districts as long as they use a state-approved vendor.

Alyssa Alhadeff was one of the 17 people killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The 17-year-old’s mother, Broward County School Board member Lori Alhadeff, lobbied for the law.

Participation is also low statewide, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a recent meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which is investigating the shooting. Gualtieri, who chairs the commission, said only about five people in any given school have the app on their phone.

In Broward County, officials said the hesitancy is based on an inaccuate assumption that the app could be used to track employees, the newspaper reported. Officials said the app only works inside schools, and accesses location information only when the panic button on the app is pressed for several seconds.

Officials are now launching campaigns to dispel fears, and the app manufacturer, SaferWatch, is also revising language in its user agreement to try to make people feel more comfortable.

“We’re in the process of making sure the misinformation is corrected and people have a deeper understanding of what this app does,” said Vickie Cartwright, the interim superintendent in Broward County.

They’re also partnering with the Broward Teachers Union to urge its members to download it.

“I’ve done some testing. I’ve taken it outside the parameters of a school to see if it works. No it doesn’t,” said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, told the newspaper. “It’s completely safe. This app is solely to protect lives,”

The app connects directly with a 911 communications center. Users can send messages to a dispatcher and photos from their phones. In some schools, the app can even automatically access cameras in the building where the alert came from, the newspaper reported.

Teachers reluctant to use the app include Eric Garner, a TV production teacher who was at Stoneman Douglas the day of the shooting.

“There were some red flags. It talks about having access to camera roll and access to websites you’ve been on,” he said.

He voiced those concerns at a recent meeting of the Stoneman Douglas Commission, and the president of SaferWatch, Geno Roefaro, contacted him. Garner said the discussion went well, but he still hasn’t downloaded the app.

Roefaro told the newspaper he’s changing the language in the user agreement to clarify what the app does.

Comments / 0

Related
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Villages Daily Sun

Vaccine initiative saves senior lives

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ quick actions in putting seniors first in line for COVID-19 vaccinations have proven critical, with federal officials crediting such methods early in the pandemic for saving thousands of lives. When the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said prioritizing seniors saved an estimated 2,400 lives in Florida during this year’s first five months alone, the message contrasted federal recommendations after emergency authorization of the vaccine came Dec. 18.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Interstate gun trafficking pact designed to save lives

With violent crime rising, particularly during the pandemic, and with more and more victims of gun violence, the new four-state cooperation pact on the sharing of gun data seems like one of those “What took you so long?” moments. In fact, you wonder why every state in the country doesn’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Palm Beach Interactive

COVID vaccine mandates save lives

While I am very sorry for the loss of Officer Anthony Testa and all of the others at the West Palm Beach Police Department and other agencies who have lost their lives due to COVID, the thing that has struck me was the 'unvaccinated.' Why would any agency that is there to 'protect' us not 'protect' us and each other in the workplace? (Palm Beach County Tax Collector) Anne Gannon has it right. Get vaccinated or don't work here. Think how much money Gannon has saved because her employees aren't racking up thousands in insurance company costs. Hospitalization, loss of job, loss of life, families left behind, are not options. Possibly the vaccination would have saved officer Testa's life, if their superiors had the backbone like Anne Gannon to 'serve and protect.'
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
akronschools.com

Teachers Credited With Saving Life, Teaches It

At Seiberling CLC in east Akron, Barbara Fisher's first-graders have the best possible teacher for their upcoming fire safety lessons as part of The Hartford Junior Fire Marshal Program. Barbara uses this specific program for teaching, but she's also featured in many of the student lessons available online. We consider...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Shooting#Mobile#Ap#Saferwatch#Sunsentinel#The Florida Legislature#The Broward Teachers Uni
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Board To Ratify Holocaust Education Proclamation

On Heels Of Controversy Drawing National, Negative Attention To Palm Beach County Schools, School Board Prepares To Stress Importance Of Holocaust Education. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Less than a year after the Palm Beach County School Board re-hired then re-fired a one time […] The article Palm Beach County School Board To Ratify Holocaust Education Proclamation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Attorney: School Gunman Nikolas Cruz To Plead Guilty To Massacre; Parkland Families React

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for the self-confessed Parkland school shooter will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “To me, this person has always been guilty,” said Manny Oliver, whose son Joaquin was one of the 17 killed. He doesn’t plan on being present at the plea. “No decision from the court, no deal will in any way be close to bringing our son back, for those magic moments, an amazing 17 years.” Oliver said his focus is on their non-profit organization “We try to save lives. I...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

612K+
Followers
330K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy