Little Rock, AR

World Cheese Dip Championship held in Little Rock’s River Market

By Joseph Price
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a beautiful afternoon to try some cheese.

Many people were out Sunday afternoon at the River Market doing their part to pick a winner in the 10th annual World Cheese Dip Championship.

Judges spent the day trying to find the perfect one.

Queso vs. Cheese Dip Challenge

In addition to the public vote, there were official judges as well, including our very own Laura Monteverdi.

The championship brings in people from all over the country. It is even recognized nationally as one of the best food festivals around.

The winner, according to the judges, was Dizzy’s Bistro in Little Rock.

The proceeds from today went to Harmony Health Clinic, where thousands of patients each year access life-saving and life-changing health services they couldn’t afford otherwise.

