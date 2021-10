It’s been a tough year for every rookie quarterback who has taken the field this year—as is to be expected for any quarterback being thrown into the fire in the first year of his transition. Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among those who have experienced highs and lows so far this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Outside of the typical adversity faced by a rookie, he’s also been put in an environment where some people who are supposed to function as leadership figures have caused distractions.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO