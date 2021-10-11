CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penalties Still an Issue for Las Vegas Raiders

By Hikaru Kudo
Well, the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to hurt themselves.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden believes his team played hard yesterday… albeit with struggle throughout.

"I think they played hard. They did some really good things," Gruden said. "We struggled in the first half; we couldn't get the ball.

“I think we had only 25 snaps of offense in the first half. We played better in the second half. We made some mistakes early in the football game defensively, but we still are looking for a turnover. We've got to get some field position established.”

More than anything though, the Silver and Black continue to hurt themselves.

The Raiders committed eight penalties for 70 yards.

That’s not an improvement from the week before.

The Silver and Black has made it evidently clear in history that like most teams, they play well when they don’t commit a lot of penalties.

No matter how the team performs on the field, penalties are going to continue hurting the team.

More than anything, the Raiders need to play clean football. If anything, make the opponent make the costly mistakes, not yourself.

While there were still a lot of issues on the field to fix, it starts with cleaning up their game on the field.

