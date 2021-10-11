CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mercer County District Libraries distribute FREE COVID-19 test kits

By statelinesportsnetwork
mercercountyoutlook.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(10-11-21) Mercer County residents are now able to use their local library to not only pick up their books, movies and tax forms but also free rapid COVID-19 test kits they can use at home. The Mercer County District Library system is partnering with the Ohio Department of Health to bring the test kits to the community. More than 160 public library systems are participating in the program. Due to the spread of the Delta variant, the testing kits are in high demand. During August, 246 library locations across Ohio provided more than 53,000 tests. Mercer County residents who are concerned about possibly contracting COVID-19 after a recent exposure can get free, rapid COVID-19 tests exclusively via Curbside at all four Mercer County District Library locations: the Main Library in Celina, Mendon Branch, St. Henry Branch, and Marion Branch.

mercercountyoutlook.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 493 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 493 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 356 are confirmed cases and 137 are probable cases. The one new death happened this month and was a person 65 years or older. There have been 8,550 total hospitalizations and 126,989 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,232. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
mercercountyoutlook.net

University Womens Club of Mercer County Donates Books in Memory

(10-15-21) The members of University Womens Club of Mercer County recently donated three new memorial books to the Mercer. County Library collection. Member and former officer Lorraine Knapke passed away this summer and was an avid traveler, having been to all 50 states. Two books: Travel North America and Road Trip USA were presented in her memory.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
MassLive.com

Amherst offers free asymptomatic COVID test kits

AMHERST — Free COVID-19 test kits for those showing no symptoms of the disease are now available in town. They can be picked up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bangs Community Center, 70 Boltwood Walk. The adult circulation desk inside Jones Library, 43 Amity St....
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
mercercountyoutlook.net

Transmission rate of COVID-19 in Mercer County continues to be high… ‘four of those currently hospitalized are on a ventilator’

CELINA – As of October 13, 2021, the Mercer County Health District (MCHD) reports 5,057 confirmed cases, 1,002 probable cases, 4,763 recovered cases, 11 known hospitalizations, 95 COVID-19 deaths, and 21 probable deaths of COVID-19 among Mercer County residents. In addition, there have been 56 confirmed cases who have passed away due to causes other than COVID-19. Today, there are 147 known active cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County. Out of the cumulative total of confirmed cases, there has been a total of 52 reinfections of COVID-19. There have been 58 confirmed and 15 probable cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated Mercer County residents. Of those individuals, 12 were hospitalized and have since recovered. Four have passed away.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid 19#Webcam#District Libraries#District Library#The Main Library#Navica#Ohio Emed Com#No Technical Support
WHAS11

Households in select Louisville ZIP codes eligible for free, at-home COVID-19 test kits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in select ZIP codes can now order the materials they need to test themselves for COVID-19 at home. Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city's participation in the Say Yes! COVID Test program Tuesday. Louisville is one of eight cities chosen for the initiative created by the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Free Amherst COVID tests available at Bangs center, library

AMHERST — Free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, available on the University of Massachusetts campus since last December, is coming to downtown Amherst this week. Town officials announced Tuesday that Amherst received an initial batch of 500 community COVID-19 testing kits from the Public Health Promotion Center that residents can pick up at the health department office at the Bangs Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, as well as at the circulation desk at the Jones Library.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Source of the Spring

County Providing Free Taxi Service to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites for Seniors, Disabled

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is teaming with taxicab companies operating in the county to provide age 65+ seniors and residents with disabilities free roundtrip transportation to COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations. According to a press release, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) reimburses taxi companies for the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Charleston Press

DHEC and Berkeley County libraries partnership: Libraries to offer free take-home Covid-19 test kits through October

Free take-home Covid-19 test kits will be available in Berkeley County libraries through October following a partnership between DHEC and Berkeley County libraries. In a Friday’s announcement, the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) said that the free test kits will be available at all library branches as well as in the mobile library throughout the month of October.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. libraries giving away free at-home COVID tests

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is offering free take-home COVID-19 test kits throughout the month of October. The kits are the result of a partnership between the library system and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. One does not need to be...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
CBS 46

Free COVID-19 testing available in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) — Free COVID-19 testing is available in Norcross to Georgians looking to get tested. Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing at its mobile van testing site at Universal Church, located on 6081 Singleton Road. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
NORCROSS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy