Mercer County District Libraries distribute FREE COVID-19 test kits

(10-11-21) Mercer County residents are now able to use their local library to not only pick up their books, movies and tax forms but also free rapid COVID-19 test kits they can use at home. The Mercer County District Library system is partnering with the Ohio Department of Health to bring the test kits to the community. More than 160 public library systems are participating in the program. Due to the spread of the Delta variant, the testing kits are in high demand. During August, 246 library locations across Ohio provided more than 53,000 tests. Mercer County residents who are concerned about possibly contracting COVID-19 after a recent exposure can get free, rapid COVID-19 tests exclusively via Curbside at all four Mercer County District Library locations: the Main Library in Celina, Mendon Branch, St. Henry Branch, and Marion Branch.