Studs and Duds from Washington's 33-22 loss vs. Saints
For the second time in three weeks, the Washington Football lost by double-digit points to fall to 2-3 on the season. The New Orleans Saints defeated Washington, 33-22, as Washington falls to 2-3 on the 2021 season.
Sunday’s loss felt much worse for Washington. The Saints were a beatable team. New Orleans entered the game with several injuries on offense, starting a quarterback prone to turn over the football, and Washington was essentially out of the game by early in the fourth quarter.
Washington’s secondary remains an issue, while quarterback Taylor Heinicke struggled in his fourth start of the season.
With a loss like this, there are plenty of duds. As we review Washington’s Week 5 loss for our weekly list of studs and duds, expect to see a list full of duds.
Stud: WR/KR DeAndre Carter
DeAndre Carter was pressed into duty at wide receiver and has established himself as a reliable weapon. In last week’s win over the Falcons, Carter made a crucial catch and caught four passes for 62 yards against the Saints. One of his catches was a big reception on fourth down. He also carried the ball one time for 11 yards, in addition to his return duties. Carter was a bright spot on an otherwise ugly day for Washington.
Dud: QB Taylor Heinicke
When Heinicke shows up on this list, Washington is likely to lose the game. Heinicke completed less than 50% of his passes, turned the ball over twice, and missed receivers all day. Heinicke’s play was a major reason why Washington lost this game.
Stud: Offensive line
This group deserves credit. The offensive line was without All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and lost rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi in the first half. Still, the group gave Heinicke plenty of time to throw the football, and the running game averaged four yards per attempt. Washington’s offensive line is a team strength without all the hoopla of the defensive line.
Dud: HC Ron Rivera
This is his team. These are his players. And he has no answers. He needs to find answers — and fast. Ron Rivera may need to take a more active role in the defense or consider changing some of the leadership on that side of the ball. He said after the game, it’s the coaches responsibility to put the players in the best spot to win. We are entering Week 6; that shouldn’t be an issue.
Stud: K Dustin Hopkins
It feels like Dustin Hopkins appears on this list one way or the other each week. This week, he nailed all three of his field goals, and it did not hurt the team in any way. Yes, we are reaching here, but this was a huge game for Hopkins after last week.
Dud: DC Jack Del Rio
Fans are tired of Jack Del Rio. In his weekly pressers, he’s almost arrogant in some of his answers to the media, who are asking legitimate questions. Does anyone have confidence in this man to turn the defense around? I am guessing most would answer no to that question. Please spare us with “better communication, etc.” excuses this week, Jack.
Stud: Defensive line
Washington’s defensive line played well enough to win this game. All three of Washington’s defensive tackles were active. Matt Ioannidis had three hits on the quarterback, while Jonathan Allen spent plenty of time in the backfield and Daron Payne had a nice scoop on Chase Young’s strip-sack. Young finally recorded his first sack of the season. These guys were much better this week, too bad the secondary didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.
Dud: S Landon Collins
How many big plays this season have we seen the back of Collins’ jersey? The blown coverage on the first long TD was due to Collins. He missed tackles and is seemingly never in the right position to make a positive play. His snaps should be limited moving forward.
Dud: S Bobby McCain
See the above picture of Washington free safety Bobby McCain? That’s his brief Washington tenure in a nutshell. He’s struggling at free safety. He misses more tackles than he makes and how many plays has he made on the football? It’s time to bring Jeremy Reaves back to the main roster. McCain made waves last week for his comments after Washington’s win. Curiously, we didn’t hear a lot from McCain this week.
Comments / 0