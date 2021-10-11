CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studs and Duds from Washington's 33-22 loss vs. Saints

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
For the second time in three weeks, the Washington Football lost by double-digit points to fall to 2-3 on the season. The New Orleans Saints defeated Washington, 33-22, as Washington falls to 2-3 on the 2021 season.

Sunday’s loss felt much worse for Washington. The Saints were a beatable team. New Orleans entered the game with several injuries on offense, starting a quarterback prone to turn over the football, and Washington was essentially out of the game by early in the fourth quarter.

Washington’s secondary remains an issue, while quarterback Taylor Heinicke struggled in his fourth start of the season.

With a loss like this, there are plenty of duds. As we review Washington’s Week 5 loss for our weekly list of studs and duds, expect to see a list full of duds.

Stud: WR/KR DeAndre Carter

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams, left, intercepts a pass in front of Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) and teammate Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DeAndre Carter was pressed into duty at wide receiver and has established himself as a reliable weapon. In last week’s win over the Falcons, Carter made a crucial catch and caught four passes for 62 yards against the Saints. One of his catches was a big reception on fourth down. He also carried the ball one time for 11 yards, in addition to his return duties. Carter was a bright spot on an otherwise ugly day for Washington.

Dud: QB Taylor Heinicke

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) picks up a fumble in the endzone against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

When Heinicke shows up on this list, Washington is likely to lose the game. Heinicke completed less than 50% of his passes, turned the ball over twice, and missed receivers all day. Heinicke’s play was a major reason why Washington lost this game.

Stud: Offensive line

Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. stands on the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

This group deserves credit. The offensive line was without All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and lost rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi in the first half. Still, the group gave Heinicke plenty of time to throw the football, and the running game averaged four yards per attempt. Washington’s offensive line is a team strength without all the hoopla of the defensive line.

Dud: HC Ron Rivera

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera greets offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (76) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This is his team. These are his players. And he has no answers. He needs to find answers — and fast. Ron Rivera may need to take a more active role in the defense or consider changing some of the leadership on that side of the ball. He said after the game, it’s the coaches responsibility to put the players in the best spot to win. We are entering Week 6; that shouldn’t be an issue.

Stud: K Dustin Hopkins

Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) makes the opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

It feels like Dustin Hopkins appears on this list one way or the other each week. This week, he nailed all three of his field goals, and it did not hurt the team in any way. Yes, we are reaching here, but this was a huge game for Hopkins after last week.

Dud: DC Jack Del Rio

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks on before a game against the New York Giants at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are tired of Jack Del Rio. In his weekly pressers, he’s almost arrogant in some of his answers to the media, who are asking legitimate questions. Does anyone have confidence in this man to turn the defense around? I am guessing most would answer no to that question. Please spare us with “better communication, etc.” excuses this week, Jack.

Stud: Defensive line

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) attempts to block a pass thrown by New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston while being defended by Ryan Ramczyk (71) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Washington’s defensive line played well enough to win this game. All three of Washington’s defensive tackles were active. Matt Ioannidis had three hits on the quarterback, while Jonathan Allen spent plenty of time in the backfield and Daron Payne had a nice scoop on Chase Young’s strip-sack. Young finally recorded his first sack of the season. These guys were much better this week, too bad the secondary didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

Dud: S Landon Collins

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

How many big plays this season have we seen the back of Collins’ jersey? The blown coverage on the first long TD was due to Collins. He missed tackles and is seemingly never in the right position to make a positive play. His snaps should be limited moving forward.

Dud: S Bobby McCain

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball en route to a touchdown past Washington Football Team free safety Bobby McCain (20) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

See the above picture of Washington free safety Bobby McCain? That’s his brief Washington tenure in a nutshell. He’s struggling at free safety. He misses more tackles than he makes and how many plays has he made on the football? It’s time to bring Jeremy Reaves back to the main roster. McCain made waves last week for his comments after Washington’s win. Curiously, we didn’t hear a lot from McCain this week.

