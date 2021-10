For every Oceans 11 and Up In the Air, there's a movie that's better left to fade into the ether — at least for Oscar-winner George Clooney. In a new interview with Variety, Clooney talked about how he wasn't asked to reprise his role as Batman and how his turn as the Caped Crusader is one movie he'd rather his wife not see. The comments came after Variety shared that Ben Affleck would be putting the cowl on one more time for The Flash (not to be confused with Robert Pattinson's new Batman movie).

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO