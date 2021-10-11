More than just a place to sleep, historic hotels provide an education in history and architecture, setting the atmosphere for exploring the destination that surrounds them. Besides elegant accommodations, many also feature fine cuisine that reflects the region’s history. With more than a dozen Virginia historic hotels, you can stay at time-tested lodging while experiencing the best of the commonwealth.

Built in 1832 as a private residence by a Virginia general, this regal building has served as a finishing school for young ladies, a hospital for wounded Civil War soldiers and a women’s college. Guests enjoy afternoon tea and cookies in the library, a glass of port wine as a nightcap, no-fee town bikes, the year-round, therapeutic salt-water heated pool, outdoor heated multi-level Jacuzzi spa, fire pit and other luxuries. TheMartha.com

The Craddock Terry Shoe Company helped to build Lynchburg. The 1901 factory and adjoining tobacco warehouse have been converted into a luxury boutique hotel, highlighting original architectural details such as brick walls, high ceilings and large windows with mountain views. In a hats-off to shoes, guests enjoy a signature in-room shoebox breakfast and are treated to a shoeshine. CraddockTerryHotel.com

Since 1931, this classic Georgian Revival inn has been welcoming guests to the Shenandoah Valley with “Vintage Southern Hospitality.” Take in sumptuous upscale Southern dining at Circa ’31 or Prohibition-themed cocktails, comfort food and period music at The Speakeasy, an Art Deco-styled bar. MimslynInn.com

Built in 1882 to support the city’s budding presence as a railroad hub, this stately Tudor Revival hotel is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can partake of two dining options, including seasonal, French-inspired Southern cuisine at The Regency Room. HotelRoanoke.com

The grand 1924 property spectacularly reflects its surroundings, in the first Virginiacommunity to receive the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Great American Main Street Award. The hotel also supports the surrounding community, promoting events such as the Highland Maple Festival, Blackfriars Playhouse Shakespearean theater and wine festivals. StonewallJacksonHotel.com

Keswick Hall, Keswick

REOPENED OCTOBER 2021 AFTER RENOVATIONS

Experience luxury personally at one of Virginia’s top destinations since 1912. The destination officially re-opened on Oct. 1, 2021, after a complete renovation and expansion. The updates included transformed guest rooms and suites, common spaces, a signature restaurant, an infinity pool with cabanas, red clay tennis courts, and reimagined resort grounds.

Marigold, led by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, opened in late summer.

Originally a private residence modeled after an Italian villa, the grand mansion has been offering first-class service since 1912. The 1981 romantic comedy The Four Seasons, starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, was in part filmed here. Guests can play a round of golf, cool off in the infinity pool, wine and dine, or partake of the many other fabulous amenities.

The chef will use organic and sustainable ingredients. Dishes are sourced not only from local family-owned farms and suppliers, but also from nearby Oakdale Farm, run by the hotel which produces many of the vegetables, herbs, cut flowers and edible flowers that are featured on the menu.

The Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach

Now open after extensive renovations, the Colonial-style hilltop hotel provided regal service and accommodations for three-quarters of a century, hosting celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Will Rogers and seven U.S. presidents. CavalierHotel.com

The Cavalier is also home to Tarnished Truth Distillery, creating whiskies that pay homage to the rumors that once swirled around the historic hotel.

For more Boomer-vetted historic Virginia lodging ideas, check out the not-so-ordinary inns and taverns and our look at hotel history, including The Homestead, Skyland Resort, and Mountain Lake.

