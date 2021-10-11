CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Historic Hotels

By Annie Tobey
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 4 days ago

More than just a place to sleep, historic hotels provide an education in history and architecture, setting the atmosphere for exploring the destination that surrounds them. Besides elegant accommodations, many also feature fine cuisine that reflects the region’s history. With more than a dozen Virginia historic hotels, you can stay at time-tested lodging while experiencing the best of the commonwealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkv0g_0cNgT3cN00

Built in 1832 as a private residence by a Virginia general, this regal building has served as a finishing school for young ladies, a hospital for wounded Civil War soldiers and a women’s college. Guests enjoy afternoon tea and cookies in the library, a glass of port wine as a nightcap, no-fee town bikes, the year-round, therapeutic salt-water heated pool, outdoor heated multi-level Jacuzzi spa, fire pit and other luxuries. TheMartha.com

Be sure to visit these 5 Southwest Virginia treasures while in Abingdon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sB6SY_0cNgT3cN00

The Craddock Terry Shoe Company helped to build Lynchburg. The 1901 factory and adjoining tobacco warehouse have been converted into a luxury boutique hotel, highlighting original architectural details such as brick walls, high ceilings and large windows with mountain views. In a hats-off to shoes, guests enjoy a signature in-room shoebox breakfast and are treated to a shoeshine. CraddockTerryHotel.com

And there is lots to do in Lynchburg while there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3ss0_0cNgT3cN00

Since 1931, this classic Georgian Revival inn has been welcoming guests to the Shenandoah Valley with “Vintage Southern Hospitality.” Take in sumptuous upscale Southern dining at Circa ’31 or Prohibition-themed cocktails, comfort food and period music at The Speakeasy, an Art Deco-styled bar. MimslynInn.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIBpP_0cNgT3cN00

Built in 1882 to support the city’s budding presence as a railroad hub, this stately Tudor Revival hotel is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can partake of two dining options, including seasonal, French-inspired Southern cuisine at The Regency Room. HotelRoanoke.com

Explore Roanoke and the surrounding natural beauty, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiP9j_0cNgT3cN00

The grand 1924 property spectacularly reflects its surroundings, in the first Virginiacommunity to receive the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Great American Main Street Award. The hotel also supports the surrounding community, promoting events such as the Highland Maple Festival, Blackfriars Playhouse Shakespearean theater and wine festivals. StonewallJacksonHotel.com

And so much culture to enjoy in Staunton as well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5RaW_0cNgT3cN00

Keswick Hall, Keswick

REOPENED OCTOBER 2021 AFTER RENOVATIONS

Experience luxury personally at one of Virginia’s top destinations since 1912. The destination officially re-opened on Oct. 1, 2021, after a complete renovation and expansion. The updates included transformed guest rooms and suites, common spaces, a signature restaurant, an infinity pool with cabanas, red clay tennis courts, and reimagined resort grounds.

Marigold, led by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, opened in late summer.

Originally a private residence modeled after an Italian villa, the grand mansion has been offering first-class service since 1912. The 1981 romantic comedy The Four Seasons, starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, was in part filmed here. Guests can play a round of golf, cool off in the infinity pool, wine and dine, or partake of the many other fabulous amenities.

The chef will use organic and sustainable ingredients. Dishes are sourced not only from local family-owned farms and suppliers, but also from nearby Oakdale Farm, run by the hotel which produces many of the vegetables, herbs, cut flowers and edible flowers that are featured on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdycT_0cNgT3cN00

The Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach

Now open after extensive renovations, the Colonial-style hilltop hotel provided regal service and accommodations for three-quarters of a century, hosting celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Will Rogers and seven U.S. presidents. CavalierHotel.com

The Cavalier is also home to Tarnished Truth Distillery, creating whiskies that pay homage to the rumors that once swirled around the historic hotel.

For more Boomer-vetted historic Virginia lodging ideas, check out the not-so-ordinary inns and taverns and our look at hotel history, including The Homestead, Skyland Resort, and Mountain Lake.

To see more historic hotels in Virginia and throughout the U.S., go to HistoricHotels.org.

Travel to New Orleans to please your ears with all sorts of tunes.

Originally published in February 2017, the article was updated October 2021 noting the reopening of Keswick Hall.

Comments / 0

Boomer Magazine

Plenty of Pimento Cheese in Richmond

Southerners, be proud! Though Northerners originated pimento cheese, theirs was a mass-produced spread of cream cheese or American Neufchâtel with imported canned Spanish peppers (hence pimiento). While the rest of the nation (understandably) tired of this, Southern families began making a luscious, creamy, tangy cheese blend from scratch, sharing it...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Finding Your Inner Activist at 50

Everyone has an inner activist, and yours is just waiting for the perfect match between what you care about and what you have to offer. You can make a difference in your community. But don’t fall into the trap of thinking that marching is the only way to make a difference in the world.
ADVOCACY
Boomer Magazine

Is Lemon Balm Safe and Effective for Stress?

It’s no secret this past year introduced a new level of stress to our lives. Many of us looked to exercise, meditation, and even dietary or herbal remedies to induce a sense of calm. Is lemon balm safe and effective? EN examines this question. Overview. Melissa officinalis L., commonly known...
HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: A Vietnam Veteran's Gripe

Dear Amy: I am a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran. I want to pass on some feelings I have when people say, “Thank you for your (military) service” to me. From 1966 to 1969, I was in the U.S. military and served at a base in a large metropolitan area. I was never called to serve in the combat zone but know many that have who have expressed similar feelings.
MILITARY
Boomer Magazine

What's Booming: Circuses, Chefs, and Chicagos

More entertainment than your brain will know what to do with... Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10 on Brown’s Island. Buckle up, Richmond – our city is about to get a whole lot more harmonious this weekend. Talented musicians from all over the country are coming with bells on (some, literally) to grace us with strings, strums, and soulful tunes that your ears didn’t even know they’d been craving.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Perspectives on Pot in the Netherlands

Travel writer Rick Steves visits an Amsterdam coffee shop and learns about the perspectives on pot in the Netherlands, a mind-opening distinction from America. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can be good medicine. Here’s one of my favorite European memories from the Netherlands – a reminder of the rich experiences that await us at the other end of this crisis.
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Take Your Pets When Moving to a New Residence

In this edition of ‘My Pet World,’ pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal suggests tips on how to take your pets when moving – even across the country. She also addresses a cat owner about hairballs and another cat owner whose kitties have become bunny hunters. Dear Cathy,. My daughter has...
PETS
