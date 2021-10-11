Smith awarded Kansas Emergency Management Professional of Year

If there’s a disaster situation in the North Central Kansas emergency management area officials know they can depend on Chancy Smith for help.

Smith, who has served as Dickinson County Emergency Management director for 17 years, recently was named Kansas Emergency Management Professional of the Year.

Nine emergency management professionals from the North Central KEMA (Kansas Emergency Management Association) region attended Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission meeting to watch him receive the Owen U. Turrentine Emergency Management Professional of the Year award.

The award actually was presented in September to Smith during the KEMA state conference, but his peers traveled to Abilene for a short ceremony in his home county.

In presenting the award to Smith, Butch Post, Rooks County emergency manager and KEMA president, explained that KEMA members nominate a person who has had a “positive influence” during the year.

Post said Smith’s nomination letter “holds special emphasis because it comes from all Chancy’s peers in the North Central Region.”

Among his accomplishments, Smith has been a tireless advocate for schools and businesses helping them prepare for any and all hazards, has taught CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training, is a longtime member of the Kansas Incident Management Team, is one of the longest serving members of the North Central Regional Homeland Security Council and has served in other ways.

“Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancy contacted all the north central regional emergency managers and organized the daily meeting to bring them all together. That meeting is still happening — they had one this morning,” Post said. “His region felt this was one of the most critical parts of managing the COVID pandemic in their counties.”

No matter how minor the incident, Smith will be there quickly to offer whatever help is needed, the nomination letter said.

“He will give you an honest, frank and sometimes painful answer when asked. He will stand his ground until the consensus and compromise is made out of honesty and mutual respect and he will always have your back,” Post read.

Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said Smith brings a high level of professionalism to the county and commended all the emergency professionals for the work they do with preparedness and during disasters.

Accepting the award, Smith said he was blessed to have the support.

“This is the award everybody strives to get,” Smith said. “After 16 years of seeing the caliber of people that win it, it’s really an honor to get this award.”

Earlier, Smith said he was humbled and that receiving the award was a “total shocker, especially after a year like 2020.”

County Administrator Brad Homman commented that the people of Dickinson County can sleep easier knowing there are “professionals like Chancy in place to take on the challenges of emergencies as they arise.

“We are very fortunate to have him here as part of our team,” Homman added.