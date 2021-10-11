The End of the Trail Quilter’s Guild held their monthly meeting

The End of the Trail Quilter’s Guild met September 26 at the First United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order by President Eunice Stubbs. One guest, Linda Holland, was introduced. Greeters and quilt holders for the evening were Sharon Allaman, Helen Hellwig, Kathy Triplett and Elaine Dill. October birthdays were recognized and the door prize was won by LaVeda Montgomery.

The July Minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved as printed in the August and September newsletters. The guild did not meet in August.

Assistant Secretary Sharon Allaman read thank you notes from winners of the Best of Show at the Central Kansas Free Fair held in August. She also read a letter from the family of Ruth Beetch.

Diane Litke gave the Hospice Quilt Report. Eight quilts were completed in August. Four quilts were presented to patients in September. The Sewing for Service day which will be January 15, will continue to be a drive-through event. The next committee meeting will be at the First United Methodist Church October 7 at 9:30-11:00. Help is needed to assemble quilt kits

The winning ticket for the guild Opportunity Quilt was held by David Andres of Council Grove. The ticket was drawn at Heritage Days on October 2. Arrangements have been made for him to receive the prize. The next year’s committee will be Janet Chamberlin, Sharon Allaman, Patti Sexton, and Carol Sheehe with Elaine Dill as Chairman.

Nancy Boyd, who serves as Open Class Superintendent for the quilt show at the CKFF, reported that there were 94 entries this year brought in by 34 exhibitors. Andrea Clark won Best of Show with Diana Rankin as runner-up. Best of Show, Wallhanging was won by Donna Martinson and Eunice Stubbs runner-up. Best of Show Remaining Classes was won by Velda Becker with runner-up the End of the Trail Quilt Guild Opportunity Quilt. Every winner except Donna Martinson are members of the guild.

Revisions to the bylaws were voted on and passed. The term of Program Chair and Program Chair Elect were reduced to one year. Also added was a clause that the chair would be in charge of a yearly challenge.

Hospice quilts were shown by Judy Sorenson and Sheila Ritchie. Sew and Tell Quilts were shown by Peg Meuli, Trudy Barker, Twila Jackson, Toni Schwarting, Charlene Cook and Velda Becker.

Charlene Cook encouraged everyone to come to the October meeting which will be the postponed celebration of the Guild’s 25th year. Charter members have been invited. Refreshments will be served along with a few surprises and a look back at 25 years.

The meeting was adjourned.