CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

RNG pick up first Worlds 2021 win over PSG Talon

By André González Rodríguez
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

The reigning MSI champions start 1-0 at Worlds. In a rematch of the MSI 2021 semifinals, the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up took down the PCS’ PSG Talon in a close bout today at Worlds where they took the early lead off the back of Xiaohu’s 3/1/9 scoreline on Syndra top. RNG stuck to their tried and true method of getting Xiaohu ahead while being suffocating across the rest of the map, getting two-vs-two kills and finding plays.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
invenglobal.com

PSG Talon will wear VCS badges to honor the Vietnamese fans

On September 30, PSG Talon announced on twitter that they will wear the VCS Championship badge on their jersey to honor the support of the Vietnamese fans and to bring more focus of the world's attention to the strength of the South-East Asia region. VCS and PSG Talon's home league PCS are families of the South-East Asia region.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Worlds Match Preview: PSG Talon vs Fnatic – By DJ Esports

The League of Legends World Championships are underway in Iceland. PSG Talon and Fnatic are battling it out in Group C alongside RNG and Hanwha Life Esports. DJ Esports provides expert analysis ahead of some of the headline matches at Worlds 2021, to help you make your own predictions and check out some of the odds on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PSG Talon outlast Fnatic in 46-minute Worlds 2021 group stage thriller

Fnatic knew weeks ago that they were always going to face an uphill battle when they were placed into a Worlds 2021 group alongside teams like MSI champions Royal Never Give Up and PCS champions PSG Talon. But halfway through the group stage at this year’s League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic have dug themselves into an incredibly deep winless hole, now turning that uphill battle into a near-impossible task.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Can you play VALORANT with a controller?

VALORANT, Riot’s hit tactical shooter, is designed for the PC platform, and despite rumors of a possible mobile release in the near future, is intended to be played with a mouse and keyboard. But that being said, it’s still possible to play the game with a controller. Third-party software like...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rng#Psg#Psg Talon#Msi2021 Champions#Lolesports#Unified
dotesports.com

T1 comfortably sweep Alliance, ending their run at The International 10

Dropping to the lower bracket could be viewed as a sign of weakness at some events, but so far at The International 10, every team that has left the upper bracket has absolutely decimated their lower seeded opponents. T1 continued this trend, sweeping Alliance 2-0 with two convincing wins in...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

JW parts ways with Fnatic, says he’ll stay in CS:GO

Swedish CS:GO AWPer Jesper “JW” Wecksell has left Fnatic after spending the past three months on the organization’s bench, he announced today. This finishes JW’s second stint with Fnatic, one that started in February 2017 after a brief spell with GODSENT. During this time, he helped the team win big tournaments such as IEM Katowice in March 2018 and DreamHack Masters Malmö in 2019. He also played for the British organization between August 2013 and August 2016 and was an integral part of Fnatic’s three CS:GO Major titles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
China
dotesports.com

How to complete Silver Stars Olsen’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ulitmate Team

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Oct. 13. It’s a 74-rated version of Andreas Skov Olsen from Bologna. This is the second Silver Star card released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and there are many more to come throughout the year, as was the case in the last edition of the game.
FIFA
dotesports.com

Cloud9 keep Worlds 2021 knockout stage hopes alive with win over Rogue

With both Cloud9 and Rogue battling in a top-heavy Group A with the last two world champions, the North American squad kept their playoff dreams alive. C9 remained in contention for the knockout stage after a dominating win over Western rivals Rogue. The North American’s squad victory came off of a heavy punishing of Rogue’s gameplan of playing through Hans sama’s bot lane and a strong early game performance led by Blaber’s Lillia.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League player with over 1,400 movement speed secures pentakill in URF game

Securing a pentakill in League of Legends is always easier when your abilities have practically no cooldown. It’s even easier when you’re able to move between enemies at the speed of light. So, when a player has nearly 1,500 movement speed in a game of URF, pentakills can be wrapped up in a moment’s notice.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sheepy talks UOL’s communication struggles leading up to Worlds 2021

A team so dominant in its region can sometimes have its struggles overlooked in favor of its successes. For Unicorns of Love’s founder and head coach Sheepy, improving communications and taking precautionary steps to be able to perform at the highest level is of utmost importance. Although the League of Legends team performed well in the past several years, communication issues played a role in preventing them from reaching a higher level when it came to the international stage.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All chemistry styles in FIFA 22

Signing a great player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is just the first part of your job as the manager. To get the most out of that player, you have to play him around players from the same league, club, or nation so he can have chemistry points. The final part is picking the best chemistry style for that player.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Messi and Neymar send message to PSG Talon ahead of Worlds 2021 match

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar have expressed their support for PSG Talon as the Hong Kong-based team begins their campaign at League of Legends Worlds 2021. PSG Talon, who are partnered with French soccer giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), represent the Southeast Asian region at Worlds 2021. Ahead of the...
NFL
dotesports.com

Cloud9 top laner Fudge played 10 champions through 11 games at Worlds 2021

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship has presented one of the most diverse champion metas in the tournament’s decade-long history. With 85 champions picked or banned over the course of the tournament’s first 62 games, well over half of the champions on League’s roster have been involved in at least one draft.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot details plans for European Regional Leagues in 2022

To continue to strengthen pathways for professional League of Legends players, major changes are coming to the European Regional Leagues in 2022. This includes solidifying their structure and ensuring their stability moving forward by extending license deals from Spain’s Superliga to France’s La Ligue Française. Maximillian Peter Schmidt, head of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to complete POTM Wirtz SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Florian Wirtz from Bayer 04 Leverkusen to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game. This is Wirtz’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He already has an...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy