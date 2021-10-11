RNG pick up first Worlds 2021 win over PSG Talon
The reigning MSI champions start 1-0 at Worlds. In a rematch of the MSI 2021 semifinals, the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up took down the PCS’ PSG Talon in a close bout today at Worlds where they took the early lead off the back of Xiaohu’s 3/1/9 scoreline on Syndra top. RNG stuck to their tried and true method of getting Xiaohu ahead while being suffocating across the rest of the map, getting two-vs-two kills and finding plays.dotesports.com
