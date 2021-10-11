RNG pick up first Worlds 2021 win over PSG Talon

A team so dominant in its region can sometimes have its struggles overlooked in favor of its successes. For Unicorns of Love’s founder and head coach Sheepy, improving communications and taking precautionary steps to be able to perform at the highest level is of utmost importance. Although the League of Legends team performed well in the past several years, communication issues played a role in preventing them from reaching a higher level when it came to the international stage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO