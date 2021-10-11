CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Club news: Detroit Ramblers

By editor
 4 days ago

4-H officer roles are very important in order to have a running club and a productive meeting each month. The Detroit Ramblers are starting a new 4-H year with new officer roles. Our new officer roles are:

President – Haily Rock

Vice President – Drew Elliot

Secretary – Eyler Holt

Treasurer – Ryleigh Farson

Reporter – Bentley Strickland

Council – Eyler Holt and Chole Steele

Recreation Leaders – Charlie Purdue and Eli Elliot

Song Leader – Kaesen Phillips and Thomas Randle

Health and Safety – Kynlie Phillips

Flag Leaders – Gabe Boyd and Connor Overturf

Haily Rock called the meeting in order on September 13th, 2021 at the Enterprise Library at 7 p.m. Anna Holt led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Roll-call was name something you learned in 4-H this year. That was answered by 14 members and 2 leaders. There were also 12 parents in attendance. Drew Elliot led the club in singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Bentley Strickland gave the reporters report. Chole Steele gave the treasurers report. Our next meeting will also be our Fall party on October 16th. The club adjourned the meeting with the club motto “To Make the Best Better.” After the club meeting the members played outside while the parents had a meeting.

Submitted by Bentley Stickland – Club Reporter

