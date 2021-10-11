CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickinson County, KS

Impact the Cure

By AJ Raaska
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJlg6_0cNgRKKD00

From runners to walkers to even couch potatoes, people came out to support — in person or in spirit — Impact Sports and Fitness’ annual Impact the Cure charity run.

The run included a 5K with prizes for overall male and female winners, as well as a 2-mile fun walk.

Runners started at Impact Sports and Fitness’ building on North Broadway and ran all the way to 14th street, near the high school, before heading back to North Broadway for the finish.

The run raises money for uninsured women in Dickinson County to have access to mammography services through the Memorial Health System.

Facts about

Breast Cancer

According to Breast Cancer Organization, about 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer through the course of their lifetime.

The organization expects 43,600 women will die due to breast cancer in 2021 and an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the same year.

Early detection is one of the best ways to help women survive breast cancer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Health
County
Dickinson County, KS
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cure#Fitness#Male And Female
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
418
Followers
97
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy