From runners to walkers to even couch potatoes, people came out to support — in person or in spirit — Impact Sports and Fitness’ annual Impact the Cure charity run.

The run included a 5K with prizes for overall male and female winners, as well as a 2-mile fun walk.

Runners started at Impact Sports and Fitness’ building on North Broadway and ran all the way to 14th street, near the high school, before heading back to North Broadway for the finish.

The run raises money for uninsured women in Dickinson County to have access to mammography services through the Memorial Health System.

Facts about

Breast Cancer

According to Breast Cancer Organization, about 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer through the course of their lifetime.

The organization expects 43,600 women will die due to breast cancer in 2021 and an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the same year.

Early detection is one of the best ways to help women survive breast cancer.