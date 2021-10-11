CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harold López-Nussa: Timba a la Americana

By KNKX Public Radio
knkx.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. “Young Harold López-Nussa is among the greatest pianists of Cuba.” – Havana Times. Walk the streets of Havana on any day and you’ll hear the soul of Cuba: music pouring from private homes and bustling restaurants, windows rattling with the parties thrown inside, nightclubs pulsing with throngs of people dancing. On his vibrant and spirited third recording for Mack Avenue Records, Havana-based pianist and composer Harold López-Nussa sets out to capture that stirring sensation with an exhilarating marriage of jazz and Cuban pop music, defiantly standing up to the doubters who failed to share his radical vision.

www.knkx.org

#Jazz Music#Nightclub#Mack Avenue Records#Spanish#French#Afro Cuban#Songo#Knkx

