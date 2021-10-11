CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Larry Carlton

By KNKX Public Radio
knkx.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. Larry Carlton’s own musical story began in Southern California. He picked up his first guitar when he was only six years old. He was introduced to jazz in junior high school after hearing The Gerald Wilson Big Band album, Moment of Truth, with guitarist Joe Pass. Larry then became interested in Barney Kessel, Wes Montgomery and the legendary blues guitarist B.B. King. Saxophonist John Coltrane was also a major influence on Carlton, beginning with Coltrane’s 1962 classic Ballads.

www.knkx.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Carlton, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
B.b. King
Person
Paul Anka
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Barney Kessel
Person
Wes Montgomery
Person
Larry Carlton
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Herb Alpert
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
John Lennon

Comments / 0

Community Policy