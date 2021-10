Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The Cleveland Browns are flying to Inglewood, CA this Sunday to play the new and improved Los Angeles Chargers team. The Browns are coming off a 14-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings while the Chargers are coming off an exciting 28-14 Monday Night Football win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played really poorly against the Vikings completing less than half of his passes and not throwing a single touchdown. Mayfield was lucky because his running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, bailed him out with strong play. On the other side, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a great game throwing for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

