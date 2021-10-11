CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals LB Jordan Evans reportedly suffers torn ACL

By Riley Gates
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans suffered a torn ACL, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Evans needs season-ending surgery to repair his knee. The injury is a hit to the Bengals’ depth at linebacker but does not result in a major loss of production for the defensive side of the ball. Evans played in all five games in 2021, recording stats in three of those games. Evans totaled five tackles, three of which were solo, before suffering his knee injury.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Green Bay Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup this week, the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals have made their injury reports available from Wednesday’s practice. Running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Jaire Alexander are among the key players that did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Packers and Bengals injury list. Did...
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals deserve to be in primetime more often

With the win over the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ lone primetime game of the season is in the books. They felt like a team that’d be deserving of at least one other primetime affair — perhaps on Monday Night Football — but that didn’t end up happening.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals put Jackson Carman and Samaje Perine on COVID-19 list; Jordan Evans to IR

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Placed linebacker Jordan Evans on the Reserve/Injured list. Placed offensive guard Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Evans, a fifth-year player out of Oklahoma, suffered a left knee injury during Sunday’s game vs. Green Bay. It’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
doorcountydailynews.com

Packers battle Bengals in Cincinnati

The Green Bay Packers look to make it four wins-in-a-row against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon as two 3 -1 teams square off at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals are tied for the top spot with the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns in the American Conference North. Looking to keep the momentum going after a thrilling 24-21 win over Jacksonville, the Bengals will depend on second-year quarterback Joe Burrow to have a big game.
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Bengals Updated Outlook: Veteran LB Jordan Evans’ 2021 is Over (Torn ACL)

The Cincinnati Bengals updated Team Outlook after losing Veteran LB Jordan Evans to a Torn ACL. The Bengals linebackers have been a pleasant surprise this year but the loss of Evans will hurt the team’s depth in the case a starter goes down. https://prosportsoutlook.com/outlooks/?league=nfl&team=2422.
NFL
Bengals.com

Jordan Evans Placed On Reserve/Injured List

Placed LB Jordan Evans on the Reserve/Injured list. Evans, a fifth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, suffered a left knee injury during Sunday's game vs. Green Bay. He had played in all five games this season, and had four tackles on defense and one on special teams. Placed...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Acl#The Nfl Network#Sooners
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) are two franchises going in opposite directions, going into their Week 6 matchup with one another Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m. EST). The Bengals sit in second place in the AFC North, tied with the Cleveland Browns and just one...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

Antonio Brown’s connection with Tom Brady most likely played a factor in him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Though they haven’t spent a full season together, it sounds like their connection is only getting stronger. During a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
250K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy