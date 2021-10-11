Cincinnati Bengals LB Jordan Evans reportedly suffers torn ACL
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans suffered a torn ACL, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Evans needs season-ending surgery to repair his knee. The injury is a hit to the Bengals’ depth at linebacker but does not result in a major loss of production for the defensive side of the ball. Evans played in all five games in 2021, recording stats in three of those games. Evans totaled five tackles, three of which were solo, before suffering his knee injury.247sports.com
