Duo Nabbed For Armed Robbery In Region
Two Western Massachusetts men were arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint at an area car wash.
The incident took place in Hampden County around 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, when Springfield Police responded to a car wash on the 1300 block of Boston Road for a report of a disturbance.
A man at the car wash told officers he was the victim of an armed robbery where his phone was stolen and a firearm was shown by two suspects, police said.
The victim was not injured.
While speaking with the victim, officers spotted the suspect's vehicle leaving and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Benjamin Asamoah, and passenger Joseph Llano were removed from the car and detained.
Officers then located a loaded high-capacity firearm inside the car.
Benjamin Asamoah, age 21, and 22-year-old Joseph Llano, both of Springfield were charged with:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Armed robbery
- Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of ammunition without a FID Card
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Resisting arrest
Llano was additionally charged with interfering with a police officer
