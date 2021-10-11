Duo Nabbed For Armed Robbery In Region

Two Western Massachusetts men were arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint at an area car wash.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, when Springfield Police responded to a car wash on the 1300 block of Boston Road for a report of a disturbance.

A man at the car wash told officers he was the victim of an armed robbery where his phone was stolen and a firearm was shown by two suspects, police said.

The victim was not injured.

While speaking with the victim, officers spotted the suspect's vehicle leaving and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Benjamin Asamoah, and passenger Joseph Llano were removed from the car and detained.

Officers then located a loaded high-capacity firearm inside the car.

Benjamin Asamoah, age 21, and 22-year-old Joseph Llano, both of Springfield were charged with:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Armed robbery

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Possession of ammunition without a FID Card

Carrying a firearm without a license

Resisting arrest

Llano was additionally charged with interfering with a police officer

