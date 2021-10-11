Rick Grimes From The Walking Dead Joins Fortnite, Daryl And Michonne Return To Item Shop
Somebody tell Coral, err, Carl that his dad is in Fortnite. Epic Games has added the famed sheriff-turned-zombie-killing-leader Rick Grimes to Fornite, and he's available for purchase right now in the Item Shop. Rick has been added to the Item Shop as part of this year's Fortnitemares event, bringing classic Universal icons like Frankenstein's Monster, the Mummy, and more to the game.www.gameinformer.com
