Susan Lewis Music Studio students entertain at Fall Festival
Performances by the Susan Lewis Music Studio students are always a highlight of any festival or event. That was so again at the Vinton Fall Festival on October 2, when 14 of Lewis’s voice students took the stage at the Vinton Municipal Building.
“I was absolutely blown away with my voice students’ performances!” said Susan Lewis. “To say that I admire and am proud of their display of confidence, progress, and vocal skills is an understatement. They truly entertained the audience and enjoyed themselves doing it—the goal of the day!”
Vocalists ranged in age from young elementary to college students to adults, performing a variety of musical styles.
Performers included:
- Nolan Ferguson, 8, who sang “God Bless the USA”
- Aubri Kessler, 9, performing “Girl on Fire”
- Ryleigh Woolwine, 9, singing “My Father’s Eyes”
- Brent Saunders, 11, performing “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
- Emily Mower, 11, singing “Top Secret Personal Beeswax” from Junie B. Jones
- Sofia Gonzalez, 13, performing “Speechless” from “Aladdin” (2019)
- Trey Saunders, accompanying himself on the guitar, singing “Folsom Prison Blues”
- Paul Sealey, 15, singing “Hooked on a Feeling”
- Amanda Morris, an adult student, performing “Blame It on Your Heart”
- Lexi Williamson, 16, singing ‘Someone Like You”
- Kelly Ronan, an adult student, singing “My Lullaby” from Lion King 2
- Simon Sealey, 17, performing “Breakeven”
- Abby Shelton, a high school graduate with plans to study musical theatre, performing “Pulled” from “The Addams Family”
- Tes Smith, a college student at Virginia Western, who performed “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman”
Lewis has been teaching piano and voice in the Vinton area for over 30 years. More information about lessons is available by calling or texting Lewis at 890-3400. You can also find the Susan Lewis Music Studio on Facebook and YouTube.
