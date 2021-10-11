Susan Lewis Music Studio students entertain at Fall Festival

Performances by the Susan Lewis Music Studio students are always a highlight of any festival or event. That was so again at the Vinton Fall Festival on October 2, when 14 of Lewis’s voice students took the stage at the Vinton Municipal Building.

“I was absolutely blown away with my voice students’ performances!” said Susan Lewis. “To say that I admire and am proud of their display of confidence, progress, and vocal skills is an understatement. They truly entertained the audience and enjoyed themselves doing it—the goal of the day!”

Vocalists ranged in age from young elementary to college students to adults, performing a variety of musical styles.

Voice students from the Susan Lewis Music Studio performed on the Municipal Building stage during Fall Festival on October 2. Shown left to right (front row) are Nolan Ferguson, Ryleigh Woolwine, and Brent Saunders; middle row, teacher Susan Lewis, Kelly Ronan, Sofia Gonzalez, Abby Shelton, and Emily Mower; back row, Trey Saunders, Tes Smith, Simon Sealey, Paul Sealey, Lexi Williamson, and Amanda Morris. Aubri Kessler is not pictured. (photos by Debbie Adams)

Performers included:

Nolan Ferguson, 8, who sang “God Bless the USA”

Nolan Ferguson

Aubri Kessler, 9, performing “Girl on Fire”

Aubri Kessler

Ryleigh Woolwine, 9, singing “My Father’s Eyes”

Ryleigh Woolwine

Brent Saunders, 11, performing “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Brent Saunders

Emily Mower, 11, singing “Top Secret Personal Beeswax” from Junie B. Jones

Emily Mower

Sofia Gonzalez, 13, performing “Speechless” from “Aladdin” (2019)

Sofia Gonzalez

Trey Saunders, accompanying himself on the guitar, singing “Folsom Prison Blues”

Trey Saunders

Paul Sealey, 15, singing “Hooked on a Feeling”

Paul Sealey

Amanda Morris, an adult student, performing “Blame It on Your Heart”

Amanda Morris

Lexi Williamson, 16, singing ‘Someone Like You”

Lexi Williamson

Kelly Ronan, an adult student, singing “My Lullaby” from Lion King 2

Kelly Ronan

Simon Sealey, 17, performing “Breakeven”

Abby Shelton, a high school graduate with plans to study musical theatre, performing “Pulled” from “The Addams Family”

Abby Shelton

Tes Smith, a college student at Virginia Western, who performed “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman”

Tes Smith

Lewis has been teaching piano and voice in the Vinton area for over 30 years. More information about lessons is available by calling or texting Lewis at 890-3400. You can also find the Susan Lewis Music Studio on Facebook and YouTube.