CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks edge higher as tech companies, banks make solid gains

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street as technology companies and banks made solid gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170 points, or 0.5%, to 34,916 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerquenews.net

Asian stocks make solid gains while correction in greenback continues

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Buyers swarmed Asian stock markets on Friday, cashing in on a global rush to stocks. Gains in Asia mirrored those made on Wall Street and other markets around the world a day earlier. Not everyone though see the gains being sustained. "U.S. gains will boost sentiment...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Technology Companies#Wall Street
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
click orlando

Wall Street opens higher, adding to weekly gains for stocks

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, setting the market up to end the week on a strong note after a sluggish start. The S&P 500 index was up 0.5%, adding to its gains from a rally a day earlier when it had its biggest increase since March. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market. Investors were encouraged to see a surprise jump in retail sales last month despite rising prices and supply chain disruptions. Treasury yields rose following the report. The 10-year yield rose to 1.57% and the 2-year yield rose to 0.38%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alcoa's stock set for strong open after earnings beat, dividend initiation and new $500 million buyback program

Shares of Alcoa shot up 5.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the aluminum company reported third-quarter record net profit and sales that beat expectations, said it was initiating a cash dividend and set a new $500 million stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday revenue growth was driven by higher aluminum and alumina prices, and higher premiums for value-add products. The new quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents a share will be payable Nov. 19 to shareholders of record on Oct. 29. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $48.60, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.82%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. And the new stock buyback program represents 5.5% of Alcoa's market capitalization as of Thursday's close. The stock, which is on track to open just shy of the Sept. 15 three-year closing high of $51.68, has more than doubled (up 110.9%) year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 bounces to pre-pandemic levels on gains in energy, bank stocks

Oct 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to a near 20-month high on Friday, recovering all losses since the pandemic began, helped by gains in heavyweight oil and banking shares as investors were optimistic about a steady economic recovery. The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) advanced 0.4%. The commodity-heavy index...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Frankfort Times

Stocks end higher, giving S&P 500 its best week since July

Stocks ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The benchmark index added 0.7% and ended the week up 1.8%. Encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits helped the market steady itself following a shaky few weeks. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Goldman Sachs, Alcoa and other companies turned in solid earnings reports. That dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers last month than Wall Street expected. Treasury yields also climbed following the encouraging data. Crude oil prices rose, while natural gas fell.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Frankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Major indexes ended higher again on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best week since July. The benchmark index added 0.7% and ended the week up 1.8%. Encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits helped the market steady itself following a shaky few weeks.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A long-term mindset is key to building life-changing wealth. MercadoLibre democratizes commerce and improves access to financial services in Latin America. The Trade Desk helps media buyers spend their advertising budgets more efficiently. If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy