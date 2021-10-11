KU Asian Classical Music Initiative announces opening concert Oct. 16

LAWRENCE — A concert and panel discussion at the University of Kansas will highlight music from Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures. The opening event for the KU Asian Classical Music Initiative (ACMI) will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in Swarthout Recital Hall. A pre-concert talk moderated by Zhengyingyue (Elaine) Huang, ACMI president and graduate student in music, will explore Asian composition culture and communities in the Western world and the creative influence and experiences of musicians living in the Midwest. Panelists include Mo Zhou, director of opera at the University of Missouri-Kansas City; Forrest Pierce, professor of music composition at KU; and Yi-Yang Chen, assistant professor of piano at KU and the advising faculty member of ACMI.