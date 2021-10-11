CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Hearings into Illinois Redistricting Underway

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first public hearing on the proposed congressional redistricting map for Illinois lasted under a half-hour. It was held Friday in Chicago. The chair of the Illinois House Redistricting Committee — Democratic State Representative Elizabeth Hernandez — says upcoming hearings will invite public comment. Republicans have criticized the proposal. They say Democrats already have their maps in mind. The next public hearing is set for tomorrow in Joliet.

