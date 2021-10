A team of researchers has discovered that some Android phones will continue to track you, even after you opt out. It turns out that, even if you tell your Android phone not to track and send your information out, it might be doing it anyway, depending on the OS. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh (UK) and Trinity College Dublin (Ireland) tested six versions of Android OS, finding that most of them never stop collecting data.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO