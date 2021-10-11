Kanawha-Charleston Health Department launches “Arms Across Kanawha”

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) recently launched “Arms Across Kanawha,” a free countywide flu vaccine clinic scheduled to help prevent a “twindemic.”

“Stop the Flu and COVID-19,” the department wrote, adding that residents are invited to join KCHD and its many partners on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive a standard flu shot.

The clinic will take place at eight locations via drive-thru distribution.

Locations include:

Coonskin Park

Sissonville High School

South Charleston High School

Capital High School

Albans High School

Riverside High School

Nitro High School

George Washington High School

KCHD thanked its community partners for their help in this effort.

For more information, call 304-348-8080.