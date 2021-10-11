Kanawha-Charleston Health Department launches “Arms Across Kanawha”
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) recently launched “Arms Across Kanawha,” a free countywide flu vaccine clinic scheduled to help prevent a “twindemic.”
“Stop the Flu and COVID-19,” the department wrote, adding that residents are invited to join KCHD and its many partners on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive a standard flu shot.
The clinic will take place at eight locations via drive-thru distribution.
Locations include:
- Coonskin Park
- Sissonville High School
- South Charleston High School
- Capital High School
- Albans High School
- Riverside High School
- Nitro High School
- George Washington High School
KCHD thanked its community partners for their help in this effort.
For more information, call 304-348-8080.
