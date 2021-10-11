CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department launches “Arms Across Kanawha”

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGMoq_0cNgMFnx00

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) recently launched “Arms Across Kanawha,” a free countywide flu vaccine clinic scheduled to help prevent a “twindemic.”

“Stop the Flu and COVID-19,” the department wrote, adding that residents are invited to join KCHD and its many partners on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive a standard flu shot.

The clinic will take place at eight locations via drive-thru distribution.

Locations include:

  • Coonskin Park
  • Sissonville High School
  • South Charleston High School
  • Capital High School
  • Albans High School
  • Riverside High School
  • Nitro High School
  • George Washington High School

KCHD thanked its community partners for their help in this effort.

For more information, call 304-348-8080.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Another Covid positive

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller has been notified that one of his employees tested positive for Covid-19 today, according to officials. They said appropriate contact tracing and quarantine guidelines are being followed for those who had contact with the employee. “My employee is in my thoughts...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Office of Medical Cannabis to Host Patient Sign Up Events in Northern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host public sign up events for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19 at the Hancock County Health Department, 100 Municipal Plaza, Suite 600, 2nd floor, Weirton, WV, and 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20 at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Suite 106, 1st Floor, City/County Building, Wheeling, WV.
WEIRTON, WV
Lootpress

Family Treatment Courts Celebrate Two Years in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Since West Virginia’s first family treatment court opened. in October 2019, the program has expanded to 10 courts serving 11 counties. There have been 43 graduates so far among 175 family treatment court participants with 241 children served. “Each participant’s story is unique, and each graduate...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Announces Nicholas County – Westside as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Nicholas County vs. Westside gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives from...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

City of Charleston officially opens Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Thursday, October 15, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Spring Hill Cemetery Superintendent Larry Ford, members of the Ratrie family and the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum, officially opened the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum. The arboretum boasts more than 100 distinct species of trees, including...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Lootpress

Treasurer Moore Presents $19,000 Firearms Auction Check to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented a check worth more than $19,000 to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department – proceeds generated from the Office’s recent unclaimed property firearms auction. Treasurer Moore presented the check totaling $19,098 to the department. “This auction helps local law enforcement...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Kchd
Lootpress

WV Music Hall of Fame facing potential ejection from Town Center

Jim Hull, owner of the Hull Property Group, the Georgia-based company which purchased the Charleston Town Center mall property in May, ruffled some feathers with recent statements pertaining to the company’s plans regarding the future of the location. The Georgia native revealed that rent and utility charges for various storefront...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce opens online auction

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce (BRCCC) has opened its online auction just in time for holiday shopping. The auction features thousands of dollars’ worth of goodies from local business members, including overnight resort stays, outdoor recreation, family entertainment, spa packages, home decor, automotive services, jewelry, restaurants, gas cards and gym memberships, etc.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Wanted man located and arrested

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Troopers from the Winfield Detachment are attempting to locate 53 year old Russell Bibbee. He is wanted out of Austin, Texas for a Parole Violation. He is considered armed and dangerous. As recent as today’s date, Russell Bibbee was staying at a residence on Custer Ridge...
MASON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today unveiled a billion-dollar strategy to bring broadband availability to 200,000 more West Virginia homes and businesses. The plan will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet to underserved areas of the state. The plan represents by far the largest investment in broadband in the state’s history.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $1.9 Million in Pandemic Relief Reimbursement from FEMA

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,972,075 for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This funding will reimburse costs accrued from COVID-19 testing and support services that the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission provided to universities, state colleges, and community colleges throughout West Virginia from July 1, 2021 to August 11, 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

GOP US House incumbents plan to seek reelection in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two incumbent Republicans in the U.S. House whose West Virginia districts merged under a newly minted congressional map announced Thursday that they will run for reelection next year. Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney announced their intentions not long after West Virginia lawmakers gave final approval...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy