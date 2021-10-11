Unbound: Worlds Apart Review

It’s almost a cliché now to begin a review of an exploration-based platformer with a lengthy history lesson on the origins of the ‘Metroidvania’, so I obviously won’t do that here, but it’s worth starting with the way that Unbound fits that hugely popular genre. As you work through the various puzzles and landscapes of Unbound’s three distinct locations you’ll unlock new skills that enable you to access previously unavailable areas. It doesn’t stick rigidly to the formula, though, as many of the more interesting skills are temporary and area specific rather than full upgrades. The emphasis on the whole is far more on the puzzle and platforming than RPG-style character growth and it is here that Unbound really shines.