Ohio State

Ohio’s most-watched show during Halloween

By Stephanie Thompson
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is almost here and watching classic episodes of beloved TV series that honor the creepy holiday has become a popular way to celebrate. According to a study by USDish, five series stood out as the most-searched TV shows across the U.S. during the Halloween season. “Friends,” “Stranger Things,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Criminal Minds” all dominated during the scariest time of the year.

