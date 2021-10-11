Ohio’s most-watched show during Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is almost here and watching classic episodes of beloved TV series that honor the creepy holiday has become a popular way to celebrate. According to a study by USDish, five series stood out as the most-searched TV shows across the U.S. during the Halloween season. “Friends,” “Stranger Things,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Criminal Minds” all dominated during the scariest time of the year.