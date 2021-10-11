Mark Hamill “Fact Checks” Deleted ‘Star Wars’ Scene, Offers First-Ever Details

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we'd have enough debates about how "awful" Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy turned out to be but you can't deny the fact that The Force Awakens offered fans with a glimmer of hope that everything will be handled well. To its credit, Episode VII was actually a pretty solid film overall, and while a lot of fans have been pointing out its similarities to A New Hope for years, that still doesn't erase the fact that out of all three films, it was definitely the superior entry.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO