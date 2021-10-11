Activision-Blizzard lawsuits in chaos as federal agency accuses California's DFEH of ethics violations
Activision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit in the state of California, brought by the Department for Employment and Housing (DFEH). The suit alleges that Activision Blizzard is a company rife with discrimination, sexual harassment, and a 'frat boy' culture—claims that Activision Blizzard deny. CEO Bobby Kotick says "people will be held responsible for their actions" and, around a fortnight ago, we discovered Activision Blizzard had also been in talks about a separate lawsuit being brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and had agreed to settle for $18 million.www.pcgamer.com
