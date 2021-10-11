Activision-Blizzard lawsuits in chaos as federal agency accuses California's DFEH of ethics violations

Several workers have filed lawsuits against Metalcraft of Mayville alleging the company owes them for overtime. The cases, in the Eastern District of Wisconsin federal court, allege that Metalcraft had a “rounding policy” where workers were allowed to punch in 14 minutes before the scheduled start time and punch out up to 15 minutes after the scheduled end time. They claim that they performed work during those time periods, such as gathering necessary tools or sweeping away metal shavings, but that their punches were rounded to the scheduled start and end times, and they were not paid for the work.

MAYVILLE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO