Denver comedian Adam Cayton-Holland headlines Vail Comedy Show

The Vail Comedy Show is hosting an exciting lineup of three Denver-based comedians for their monthly standup show at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village on Thursday. The headliner of the night is Adam Cayton-Holland, one of the preeminent stand-up comics to come out of Colorado. Cayton-Holland started his comedy career at open mic nights in Denver, and has since developed into a nationally-touring comedian who has performed at some of the leading venues and comedy festivals in the world, including SXSW and Carnegie Hall.